UrduPoint.com

Minister, CS Review Commodities' Prices, Availability

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:37 PM

Minister, CS review commodities' prices, availability

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the prices, availability of essential commodities and performance of magistrates in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the prices, availability of essential commodities and performance of magistrates in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that instead of imposing the fine over illegal profiteering, the shop should be sealed for one week. He directed the administrations of districts to monitor the auction process in the markets on a daily basis and send its report to the industries department. He also asked the deputy commissioners to fix the prices of pulses according to the fluctuations in the rates in the international market and pay special attention to the availability of flour, sugar and ghee.

The provincial minister directed the field officers to ensure display of rate lists at shops and take immediate action over the complaint of price violation. He said that the inflicting loss on the national exchequer by imposing fines on fake receipts would not be tolerated and a system of issuing e-challan should be devised to impose fines.

He clarified that in future only the notified magistrates would be authorized to conduct price checking.

The chief secretary Punjab said that the biggest problem of the common man was price-hike and the administrative officers would have to make 'extra efforts' to overcome it. He said that it was the responsibility of the administrative officers to implement the fixed rates. He directed that prices of essential commodities should be stabilized through the market mechanism and the reasons for price differential in districts should be ascertained. He said that for the provision of relief to the common man, the availability of commodities would be ensured at fixed rates. The chief secretary also sought a report on the higher prices of edibles in Rawalpindi as compared to other districts. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including industries, agriculture, food, Chairman PITB, Commissioner Lahore and concerned officers attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Agriculture Fine Man Rawalpindi Price Market All Flour

Recent Stories

US Defense Secretary Says His Biggest Concern Is I ..

US Defense Secretary Says His Biggest Concern Is If Someone Brings Terror to US ..

51 seconds ago
 F1 leader Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Pri ..

F1 leader Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Prix

54 seconds ago
 PTI believes in free, fair elections in country: S ..

PTI believes in free, fair elections in country: Shibli Faraz

55 seconds ago
 Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Rest ..

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions for Unvaccinated

7 minutes ago
 Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

7 minutes ago
 FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.