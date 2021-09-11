Minister, CS review commodities' prices, availability

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the prices, availability of essential commodities and performance of magistrates in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the prices, availability of essential commodities and performance of magistrates in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that instead of imposing the fine over illegal profiteering, the shop should be sealed for one week. He directed the administrations of districts to monitor the auction process in the markets on a daily basis and send its report to the industries department. He also asked the deputy commissioners to fix the prices of pulses according to the fluctuations in the rates in the international market and pay special attention to the availability of flour, sugar and ghee.

The provincial minister directed the field officers to ensure display of rate lists at shops and take immediate action over the complaint of price violation. He said that the inflicting loss on the national exchequer by imposing fines on fake receipts would not be tolerated and a system of issuing e-challan should be devised to impose fines.

He clarified that in future only the notified magistrates would be authorized to conduct price checking.

The chief secretary Punjab said that the biggest problem of the common man was price-hike and the administrative officers would have to make 'extra efforts' to overcome it. He said that it was the responsibility of the administrative officers to implement the fixed rates. He directed that prices of essential commodities should be stabilized through the market mechanism and the reasons for price differential in districts should be ascertained. He said that for the provision of relief to the common man, the availability of commodities would be ensured at fixed rates. The chief secretary also sought a report on the higher prices of edibles in Rawalpindi as compared to other districts. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including industries, agriculture, food, Chairman PITB, Commissioner Lahore and concerned officers attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.