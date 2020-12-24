UrduPoint.com
Minister Cuts Cake With Christian Employees

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:31 AM

Minister cuts cake with Christian employees

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection department Muhammad Rizwan cut Christmas cake along with Christian employees of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection department Muhammad Rizwan cut Christmas cake along with Christian employees of the department.

Secretary EPD Zahid Hussain, DG Khurram Shahzad and other officers were also present on the occasion. SOPs regarding Covid-19 were ensured during the ceremony.

In his address, the minister said the Punjab government made possible the issuance of salaries before December 25 to all Christian employees so that they could spend good time with the families. He said the incumbent PTI government was taking measures to ensure protection of minorities' rights.

The minister said that all people should play their positive role for the progress and promotion of peace in the country.

