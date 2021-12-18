UrduPoint.com

Minister Cuts Christmas Cake At PIC Lahore

Minister cuts Christmas cake at PIC Lahore

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Saturday said a series of celebrations regarding the upcoming Christmas was in full swing across the country

He was addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at the new OPD (Outpatient Department) Auditorium of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here. The ceremony was organised by the Christian Peace Unity Committee in which a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the PIC participated.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that humanity comes first in every religion. He admired the services of doctors and nurses who serve the humanity without any discrimination.

The minister said that Muslims and followers of other religions also share joys of Christian community. He stressed the need for collective efforts to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

Later, he also offered special prayers for development, prosperity of the country.

