Minister C&W directs staff to take safety actions for upcoming monsoon rains

(@imziishan)

Minster for Communication and Works Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday directed the staff to take timely safety and necessary actions for the upcoming monsoon rains that can damage the Infrastructure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Minster for Communication and Works Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday directed the staff to take timely safety and necessary actions for the upcoming monsoon rains that can damage the Infrastructures.

He issued these directives while presiding over the review meeting of C&W Department.

He directed that biometric attendance should be insured in all offices of the department and the violators may be treated accordingly to E&D rules.

The Minister directed the staffs that all new and ongoing schemes to be completed within the targeted frame of time and monitoring staff should strictly report the progress of different schemes.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that material testing should be made mandatory and directed that no bill will be entertained except those having material tests.

The Minister stressed on E-Billing that this system is introduced for merit and transparency and directed the Director IT to resolve all the IT relates issues on emergency basis.

Regarding the complaints in Prime Minister Complaint Cell he ordered the concerned to resolve the highlighted issues on urgent and daily basis.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that a list of vacant post may be prepared on urgent basis that the posts to be advertised for induction.

He issued directions to dispose-off the unserviceable machinery, located at various stations immediately and submit report to quarter concern.