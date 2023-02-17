UrduPoint.com

Minister C&W For Speedy Progress On Urgent Projects

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Minister C&W for speedy progress on urgent projects

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communications & Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah presided over a review meeting on development projects at the Commissioner's Office Conference Room Saidu Sharif here on Friday.

Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for C&W Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) Engineer Ahmad Nabi Sultan, Chief Engineer North Engineer Muhammad Tariq, Chief Engineer Mega Projects Engineer Shahab Khan, officers of C&W Department and PKHA attended the meeting.

C&W and PKHA officials gave a detailed scheme-by-scheme briefing regarding progress on ongoing and new projects.

Presiding over the meeting, Caretaker Minister Muhammad Ali Shah, directed the officers concerned to prepare a list and give priority to the ongoing projects especially the projects near completion.

He said that projects near completion should be completed soon and financial resources should be allocated in this context. "Progress in health projects, especially the construction of hospitals should be speeded up," he said.

During the review, he emphasized on merit and transparency of the work without any compromise. The provincial caretaker minister also reviewed the proposed and new projects during the meeting. He directed to prepare a list of all such projects and arrange a separate action plan for urgent projects.

