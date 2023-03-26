Minister, DC visit free flour points in Wazirabad

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher & school education Punjab Mansoor Qadir accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal visited the free flour points at Bhutta Palace and Royal Marriage Hall in Wazirabad.

They reviewed the registration process and free flour delivery process.

Mansoor Qadir checked separate counters set up for women, men and senior citizens at the both centers.

The Minister and Deputy Commissioner inquired the women, men and senior citizens about the problems in the registration process.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps for resolving issues on the spot at centers.

He said the provision of free flour in a dignified manner to citizens was the top priority of government.

He also checked the weight and quality of flour at the centre in Bhutta Palace.

He directed the District food Controller (DFC) to seal Murtaza Flour Mills and Maitla Mills over supplying substandard flour at Bhutta Palace.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal briefed the Caretaker Provincial Minister about the arrangements in the flour distribution points.

Mansoor Qadir expressed satisfaction over the measures taken regarding the arrangements at the centres.

He directed the officers and staff that those who were coming to get free flour should be well guided if they were not eligible.

He said that the process of registration under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had been made faster and easier. The registration process would be completed in two days instead of three months.

Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad Muhammad Saleem, Assistant Director Colleges Zahid Farooq,DFC Muhammed Sajid and others were present on the occasion.