UrduPoint.com

Minister, DC Visit Free Flour Points In Wazirabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Minister, DC visit free flour points in Wazirabad

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher & school education Punjab Mansoor Qadir accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal visited the free flour points at Bhutta Palace and Royal Marriage Hall in Wazirabad.

They reviewed the registration process and free flour delivery process.

Mansoor Qadir checked separate counters set up for women, men and senior citizens at the both centers.

The Minister and Deputy Commissioner inquired the women, men and senior citizens about the problems in the registration process.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps for resolving issues on the spot at centers.

He said the provision of free flour in a dignified manner to citizens was the top priority of government.

He also checked the weight and quality of flour at the centre in Bhutta Palace.

He directed the District food Controller (DFC) to seal Murtaza Flour Mills and Maitla Mills over supplying substandard flour at Bhutta Palace.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal briefed the Caretaker Provincial Minister about the arrangements in the flour distribution points.

Mansoor Qadir expressed satisfaction over the measures taken regarding the arrangements at the centres.

He directed the officers and staff that those who were coming to get free flour should be well guided if they were not eligible.

He said that the process of registration under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had been made faster and easier. The registration process would be completed in two days instead of three months.

Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad Muhammad Saleem, Assistant Director Colleges Zahid Farooq,DFC Muhammed Sajid and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Marriage Gujranwala Wazirabad Women Government Top Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

42 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

5 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.