Minister, DC visit Gurdwara Panja

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Masih and Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qamar paid a visit to Panja Sahib Hassanabdal, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikh community.

Addressing the function, the minister said that we believe in giving equal rights to the minorities as per the vision of the Punjab government. He said that work on water issues of Gurdwara Panja would start soon.

The provincial minister and deputy commissioner referred to the ongoing three-day campaign to protect against hepatitis at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. They also inspected the unit set up by the government and listened to the problems of the Sikh community and assured all possible cooperation for the solution of these problems.

At the end, special shawls were presented to the provincial minister, deputy commissioner and other guests and prayed for safety.