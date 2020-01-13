UrduPoint.com
Minister Declines Wheat Flour Smuggling To Afghanistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:16 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi Monday said there was no wheat flour smuggling taking place to Afghanistan from the province and efforts were being made to provide quality flour to the people at inexpensive rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) food Minister Qalandar Lodhi Monday said there was no wheat flour smuggling taking place to Afghanistan from the province and efforts were being made to provide quality flour to the people at inexpensive rates.

He said this while responding to a query raised by Sirajuddin Khan of JI from merged district Bajaur during the Question Hour at the floor of the provincial assembly.

The minister contradicted with PPP lawmaker Nighat Orakzai as she was of the view that the flour crises had emerged in the province due to its smuggling to the neighboring country Afghanistan.

He informed the house that the per day requirement of the province of wheat was 10,000 metric ton and added 30 to 35 wheat flour loaded trucks would start arriving from Tuesday to the province to provide the commodity at the cheaper rates. The people would be provided 20kg flour bag at the cost of Rs800.

He said 4,000 ton wheat was provided to the flour mills for grinding on daily bases.

He further informed the house that there were a total of 247 flour mills in the province out of which 164 were closed.

