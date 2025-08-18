Minister dedicates Hub Rally Cross to "Victory of Pakistan"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Dedicating the 12th Hub Rally Cross to the “Victory of Pakistan,” Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi Monday said the international off-road racing event has become a symbol of national pride and youth inspiration.

Khalid Hussain Magsi attended the final day of the 12th Hub Rally Cross 2025 as the chief guest, on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said the Hub Rally was the only global outdoor rally held on a 50-kilometer track in the rugged valleys of Gadani, which has now gained international recognition.

Magsi stressed that such events not only provide healthy entertainment for the public but also highlight the immense talent present in Pakistan that must be promoted and supported.

“Under the Prime Minister’s vision, programs like the Hub Rally engage people in positive and constructive activities,” he noted, adding that motorsport festivals like this serve as a source of hope, excitement, and inspiration for the youth.

The minister also extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his special support in ensuring the successful organization of the rally, which continues to strengthen Pakistan’s image on the global stage.