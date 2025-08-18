Open Menu

Minister Dedicates Hub Rally Cross To "Victory Of Pakistan"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Minister dedicates Hub Rally Cross to "Victory of Pakistan"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Dedicating the 12th Hub Rally Cross to the “Victory of Pakistan,” Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi Monday said the international off-road racing event has become a symbol of national pride and youth inspiration.

Khalid Hussain Magsi attended the final day of the 12th Hub Rally Cross 2025 as the chief guest, on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said the Hub Rally was the only global outdoor rally held on a 50-kilometer track in the rugged valleys of Gadani, which has now gained international recognition.

Magsi stressed that such events not only provide healthy entertainment for the public but also highlight the immense talent present in Pakistan that must be promoted and supported.

“Under the Prime Minister’s vision, programs like the Hub Rally engage people in positive and constructive activities,” he noted, adding that motorsport festivals like this serve as a source of hope, excitement, and inspiration for the youth.

The minister also extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his special support in ensuring the successful organization of the rally, which continues to strengthen Pakistan’s image on the global stage.

Recent Stories

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

11 minutes ago
 Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist i ..

Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

21 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says sh ..

Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love

23 minutes ago
 Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Vil ..

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai

51 minutes ago
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpass ..

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

2 hours ago
 IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

2 hours ago
 UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar proj ..

UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..

3 hours ago
 NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains l ..

NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan