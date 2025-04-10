Minister Demands Climate Justice, Urges High-polluting Nations To Buy Carbon Credits
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday called for climate justice, urging industrialized nations to take responsibility for their carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits from climate-vulnerable countries like Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference, the minister asserted that Pakistan was no longer a weak nation but a respected one committed to climate action for future generations.
Despite facing severe climate disasters, the country remains dedicated to sustainable development and a green economic transition.
Dr. Malik criticized the global disparity in climate financing, revealing that 85% of green finance is funneled to the U.S., China, and Western nations, while developing countries like Pakistan are pressured to pay additional taxes.
“Pakistan is not begging for loans—we are seeking investment to build a green economy,” he declared, emphasizing the need for fair climate funding mechanisms.
Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, he said Pakistan has finalized regulations for its Green Climate Fund, which will soon be unveiled.
The initiative, Musadik said, aims to boost green jobs, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy projects, aligning with the PM’s appeal at COP 29 for global investors to support Pakistan’s eco-friendly transition.
The minister praised provincial initiatives contributing to climate resilience, including, Punjab’s plans to install 250 water treatment plants and the Ravi Urban Development Authority’s carbon credit schemes to combat pollution.
Sindh’s expansion of mangrove projects to enhance carbon trading and coastal protection and Margalla Hills' pilot carbon credit project to restore ecosystems damaged by climate change.
To streamline green financing, Dr Malik said Pakistan is establishing a Carbon Exchange Company, positioning itself as a key player in global climate markets.
“We welcome global partnerships to fight climate change while ensuring prosperity for our people,” Dr. Malik stated, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to climate justice and sustainable growth.
