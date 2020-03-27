Minister demands federal government to provide immediate relief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative department and Anti-Corruption, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has demanded the Federal government to provide immediate relief to the people and cut the prices of daily commodities in view of the coronavirus epidemic, said a statement issued here on Friday.