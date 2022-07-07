UrduPoint.com

Minister Demands Linking Kurram District With Motorway, CPEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi here Thursday demanded linking of Kurram tribal district with motorway and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for benefits of tribal people.

In a statement here, the minister said Kharlachi trade importance having a history of about 200 years was a busiest trade centre for transportation of business and trade with Afghanistan after Torkhum border.

He said Kharlachi border route in Kurram was the shortest and safest trade route of Pakistan with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The Minister said the Prime Minister has already issued directives regarding linking of Kurram district with Motorway and CPEC.

He maintained that if Kurram was not included in the plan, it would be considered against the rights of people of the district.

Turi said that no plan would be acceptable unless inclusion of Kurram.

From CPEC's western alignment route, he said route from Esakhel to Karak's Banda Daudshah through Thall and onwards to Ghulam Khan and Karlachi should be included for benefits of tribal people.

He said a route from Esakhel to Thall and Mir Ali from where one route to Ghulam Khan North Waziristan and another route to Kharlachi Kurram can be included for benefits of tribesmen.

The Minister said CPEC routes should be planned in such a way that a large number of people could be benefited from it. He said it was always our demands that all tribal districts should be linked with motorways and central highways to expedite pace of economic development there.

