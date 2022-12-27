UrduPoint.com

Minister Demands Punitive Action Against Those Who Ruined Country's Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Minister demands punitive action against those who ruined country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday demanded for taking maximum punitive action against those responsible for running the country's economy and triggering political instability in the country.

Addressing a news conference, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan who ruined the country's thriving economy must be exposed and punished. The minister said Imran Khan was imposed on the nation in year 2018 when the country's economy was performing excellently and the country was thriving but alas the vibrant economy nose was dived in over three years rule of Imran Khan.

A former prime minister was disqualified to pave way for Imran Khan.

However, the experience of elevating Imran Khan had miserably failed and this should be rectified by bringing back Nawaz Sharif after seeking apology from him, the minister expressed.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on flimsy grounds just to pave way for Imran Khan, the pampered boy of 72. Imran Khan left the government after lying landmines for new government. The nation was paying the price of incapable government of Imran in shape of burgeoning inflation and price hike, he said adding that the people of the country were very perturbed that Imran Khan was being facilitated even then.

