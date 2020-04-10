UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Demands Restriction Free Wheat Transportation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:23 PM

Minister demands restriction free wheat transportation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi has demanded restriction free wheat transportation during the current harvesting season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi has demanded restriction free wheat transportation during the current harvesting season.

Speaking in a video-link meeting on wheat with Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, he said that unrestricted transportation of wheat would enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to achieve the target of wheat procurement set by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The meeting reviewed in detailed wheat situation in all provinces, hurdles in wheat harvesting, procurement of wheat and seed.

The KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi highlighted prevailing wheat stock, planning for procurement of wheat and hurdles & problems and demanded their timely resolution.

He told the meeting the demand of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was manifold higher than its own production and for this deficiency the provincial government was dependent on Punjab and PASSCO.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

41 minutes ago

15 arrested for depriving people from Ehsas Kafala ..

3 minutes ago

New DR Congo Ebola case emerges just before epidem ..

3 minutes ago

Deadline for Tiger Force registration extended til ..

3 minutes ago

Yanomami indigenous boy infected with coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.