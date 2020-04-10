Minister demands restriction free wheat transportation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi has demanded restriction free wheat transportation during the current harvesting season.

Speaking in a video-link meeting on wheat with Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, he said that unrestricted transportation of wheat would enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to achieve the target of wheat procurement set by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The meeting reviewed in detailed wheat situation in all provinces, hurdles in wheat harvesting, procurement of wheat and seed.

The KP Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi highlighted prevailing wheat stock, planning for procurement of wheat and hurdles & problems and demanded their timely resolution.

He told the meeting the demand of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was manifold higher than its own production and for this deficiency the provincial government was dependent on Punjab and PASSCO.