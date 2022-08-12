UrduPoint.com

Minister Denounces Campaign Against US Envoy's Visit

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Minister denounces campaign against US envoy's visit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash on Friday said that certain elements were trying to propagate negativity from the recent visit of US ambassador to KP.

Addressing a press conference here he said that US ambassador was treated like a diplomatic guest, adding that KP government believes in cordial diplomatic relations with all countries but not at the cost of the country's sovereignty and autonomy.

He asserted that peace and law and order situation improved in KP during PTI's government in the federation but the recent wave of target killing especially life attempt on PTI's MPA Malik Liaquat raised several questions.

He said that KP police was interrogating the assassination attempt on Malik Liaquat in a professional way and soon the culprits would be brought to justice, adding that KP government would not allow the unrest situation prevailed before the year 2013 in the province.

Bangash said that the Federal government should have to take KP government into confidence with regard to any decision related to peace and stability.

He hinted at attending the All Parties Conference of the opposition parties, saying that PTI was always ready to sit with all the stakeholders for sovereignty and autonomy of the country.

Related Topics

Target Killing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Law And Order Visit All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

1 hour ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

1 hour ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.