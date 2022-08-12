PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash on Friday said that certain elements were trying to propagate negativity from the recent visit of US ambassador to KP.

Addressing a press conference here he said that US ambassador was treated like a diplomatic guest, adding that KP government believes in cordial diplomatic relations with all countries but not at the cost of the country's sovereignty and autonomy.

He asserted that peace and law and order situation improved in KP during PTI's government in the federation but the recent wave of target killing especially life attempt on PTI's MPA Malik Liaquat raised several questions.

He said that KP police was interrogating the assassination attempt on Malik Liaquat in a professional way and soon the culprits would be brought to justice, adding that KP government would not allow the unrest situation prevailed before the year 2013 in the province.

Bangash said that the Federal government should have to take KP government into confidence with regard to any decision related to peace and stability.

He hinted at attending the All Parties Conference of the opposition parties, saying that PTI was always ready to sit with all the stakeholders for sovereignty and autonomy of the country.