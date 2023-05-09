Minister deplores arrest of excise officials by Chamkani police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise Haji Manzoor Afridi visited Directorate General Excise on Tuesday where he expressed regret over the arrest of excise officials by Chamkani police.

The Minister visited the Excise General Office to console the officials who were protesting and condemning the arrest of their colleagues by the Chamkani Police.

He also met the affected employees and said that the arrest and imprisonment of excise officials engaged in the performance of duty was regrettable.

The Minister assured the Excise staff of the provincial government's stern action against the In-charge and personnel of Chamkani police and said the Excise officials have the right to go far legal action against the police officials involved in illegal action against them.

He said the excise department also has the right to take action against narcotics dealers across the province adding that no other department could interfere in their actions.

The successful actions of the Excise officials were evident to all and such incidents would not deter their resolve to eradicate the menace of narcotics from the society.

He said he supports the concerns and regrets of the Excise staff in the wake of this incident.

The Minister also thanked the general public and Excise officials for making a walk against narcotics a successful event.