Minister deplores previous rulers for neglecting education, health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said the previous rulers had raised a concrete jungle and focused their attention on metro buses and train projects, but unfortunately totally ignored education and health sectors.

Addressing the 21st convocation of Government Postgraduate College for Women Samanabad here, he said the first and foremost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was providing quality education and better health facilities to the masses. New institutions of education and health are being set up across the province, he added.

Aslam Iqbal announced development projects amounting to Rs 10 million for Government Postgraduate College for Women at Samanabad. He congratulated female students and distributed gold medals and degrees among 546 successful female position holder students.

He further said that major portion of Pakistan's population consists of females which were very talented as they had made their marks in different sectors. The PTI government had focused its special attention to empower women and impart quality education to them, he maintained.

Women had also been included in the cottage industry revival programme and they would be given soft loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to 400,000 in order to launch their business, he stated.

He said the government would also provide financial assistance to citizens aged more than 65 years and special persons every month. He said that cards were being made for attaining this objective. Government is also launching a mega programme amounting to Rs 30 billion for the skilled youth as a start up under which skilled youth having business plan will be given soft loans ranging from Rs 3 million to Rs 5 million , he added.He said that the youth would also be imparted training from known institutions with regard to launching their business.

Earlier, College Principal Dr Haleema Afridi apprised the Minister about educational activities and future programmes. VC Lahore College Women University Dr Bushra Mirza, Controller Examinations Dr Tahira Mughal, heads of different educational institutions, professors and a large number of students also participated in the ceremony.