UrduPoint.com

Minister Desires To Make FDE Schools Role Model For Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Minister desires to make FDE Schools role model for country

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, while receiving a briefing on Federal Directorate of Education's major functions, key initiatives, issues and challenges, has stated that he desires to make Islamabad Capital Territory schools role model for the rest of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, while receiving a briefing on Federal Directorate of Education's major functions, key initiatives, issues and challenges, has stated that he desires to make Islamabad Capital Territory schools role model for the rest of the country.

He said the literacy rate in Islamabad should not be less than hundred percent. He also directed the DG FDE to ensure the provision of missing facilities particularly for girls schools.

The minister directed the authorities to speed up the process of recruitment of teachers particularly in rural areas. Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed upon the formulation of projects focusing on group learning adding that every project should be completed in time.

He also directed the authorities to ensure the transportation facility for students without any delay adding that it would help enhance the enrollment in schools.

The minister was also given briefing on the functions, mandate, key initiatives and challenges faced by ICT- Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA). He emphasized on improving the teachers training program and it's standards. He also directed the authorities to prepare PC-1 for a modern teachers training center in PEIRA.

The minister also emphasized on implementation of counter harassment and anti-bullying guidelines effectively and also make these guidelines available on the website of PEIRA.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education

Recent Stories

Biden's Request for $33Bln in Ukraine Aid Not An E ..

Biden's Request for $33Bln in Ukraine Aid Not An Escalation - Pentagon

43 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan to continue procee ..

Election Commission of Pakistan to continue proceedings without any pressure: Sp ..

44 seconds ago
 Dark skies should be conserved as precious natural ..

Dark skies should be conserved as precious natural resource: Experts

46 seconds ago
 Biden Says Again Asking Congress for $22.5Bln More ..

Biden Says Again Asking Congress for $22.5Bln More in Funding to Combat COVID-19

48 seconds ago
 Adenovirus May Be Cause of New Acute Hepatitis, No ..

Adenovirus May Be Cause of New Acute Hepatitis, No Link to COVID-19 Vaccination ..

49 seconds ago
 One buffalo, four goats burnt alive

One buffalo, four goats burnt alive

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.