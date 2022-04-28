Minister desires to make FDE Schools role model for country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, while receiving a briefing on Federal Directorate of Education's major functions, key initiatives, issues and challenges, has stated that he desires to make Islamabad Capital Territory schools role model for the rest of the country.

He said the literacy rate in Islamabad should not be less than hundred percent. He also directed the DG FDE to ensure the provision of missing facilities particularly for girls schools.

The minister directed the authorities to speed up the process of recruitment of teachers particularly in rural areas. Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed upon the formulation of projects focusing on group learning adding that every project should be completed in time.

He also directed the authorities to ensure the transportation facility for students without any delay adding that it would help enhance the enrollment in schools.

The minister was also given briefing on the functions, mandate, key initiatives and challenges faced by ICT- Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA). He emphasized on improving the teachers training program and it's standards. He also directed the authorities to prepare PC-1 for a modern teachers training center in PEIRA.

The minister also emphasized on implementation of counter harassment and anti-bullying guidelines effectively and also make these guidelines available on the website of PEIRA.