Minister Dhaga assures small traders of addressing grievances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Sindh caretaker minister for Revenue Yunus Dhaga on Thursday assured officials Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders of addressing grievances.

The minister while presiding over a meeting here emphasized the crucial role of small industries in improving the economic condition of any country.

During the meeting, he stated that the issue of the Hyderabad Chamber's grant would be presented to the Sindh government's committee for approval and expressed hope that following approval, the funding issue of the Chamber would be resolved.

The provincial minister further said that the appointment of an MD site may not be permanent but the employment period can be extended.

He indicated that he would try to make the appointment at the MD site for the maximum period. Yunus Dhaga directed Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, MD Site, to visit the site area and prioritize solutions for the area's issues.

He stated that Punjab established its industrial zone in 1980, however, Sindh's industrial zone was comparatively older, therefore more effective efforts were required to boost Sindh's industrial zone.

He advised MD Site to utilize the services of the employees of the site from whom they receive salaries.

Provincial minister said that in 2007, 300 acres of land at Ganjo Takkar had been allotted, Provincial secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi briefed that an influential individual claimed ownership of the land in court and obtained a stay order, adding that after assessing the situation, the case would be pursued so that the issue of the Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries could also be resolved.

Earlier, the President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Farooq Sheikhani presented a welcoming address and briefed about the prevailing issues faced by the chamber in detail.