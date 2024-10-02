Minister Dharejo chairs meeting to review steps taken for industrial development

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the steps taken for industrial development in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the steps taken for industrial development in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo directed the officers to increase contacts with the industrialists to solve their problems.

The problems of water, electricity, gas and drainage in industrial zones should be solved on priority basis, he added.

He said that the encroachments in the industrial zones should also be removed and all possible steps should be taken in this regard.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Sher Baloch, Managing Director Site Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and other officers also attended the meeting.