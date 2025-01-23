Minister directed inquiry on theft of fences, SoPs on new interchanges in on week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that an inquiry should be conducted into the matter of when and where safety fences on Motorways across the country were broken or stolen and a report be submitted within a week after determining those responsible for this.

He further said that theft or damage to protective fences along Motorways will be intolerable in future and the concerned authorities will be held responsible for it, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

While chairing a briefing session of the National Highway Authority, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the obstacles in the construction of the Islamabad Motorway from Kharian should be removed and it should be made 6 lanes instead of 4 so that the future requirement of the citizens can also be kept in view. He said that there can be no compromise on the safety and security standards on Motorways and in this regard the department of NHA will have to make a permanent and coherent policy to implement.

He also directed to complete the repair work on all the Motorways of the country at a fast pace.

Abdul Aleem Khan has called for SOPs within a week for establishing new interchanges from the Motorways and directed that the NHA should make a uniform policy for all and put it on the website.

The minister while declaring the N-25 Highway from Quetta in Balochistan to Karachi as the top priority said that this project is very important for the country and therefore it must be completed as soon as possible.

In this high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority, the Federal Secretary for Communications and the Chairman of the National Highway Authority briefed the Federal Minister for Communications about the pace of ongoing projects in various provinces and the work completed so far while various policy issues including providing access to Islamabad Airport from the M-1 Motorway were also on the agenda.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan was also briefed about the priority projects of the National Highway Authority and budget allocation for various projects and final approval was taken from him on important issues.