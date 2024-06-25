Open Menu

Minister Directed Third-party Audit Of Agriculture Varsity 2023-24 Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Minister directed third-party audit of agriculture varsity 2023-24 budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal Tuesday directed Agriculture University Peshawar to conduct third-party audit of 2023-24 budget and remove audit report shortcomings in six months.

He was chairing the senate meeting of the varsity that was convened to discuss annual budget, attended by provincial minister for higher education and concerned officials of finance, establishment and higher education department.

The minster conditionally approved 2024-25 budget of the varsity and directed third-party audit of 2023-24 budget.

He directed to present audit report in next senate meeting after removing shortcomings and faults.

He also directed to prepare list of university’s property and said that provincial government would take steps to resolve financial issues of universities.

The meeting also discussed matters including grant-in-aid given by Higher Education Commission Islamabad, income resources, salary and pension matters.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Peshawar Education Budget Agriculture HEC Government

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

2 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

5 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

5 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

8 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan