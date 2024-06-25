Minister Directed Third-party Audit Of Agriculture Varsity 2023-24 Budget
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal Tuesday directed Agriculture University Peshawar to conduct third-party audit of 2023-24 budget and remove audit report shortcomings in six months.
He was chairing the senate meeting of the varsity that was convened to discuss annual budget, attended by provincial minister for higher education and concerned officials of finance, establishment and higher education department.
The minster conditionally approved 2024-25 budget of the varsity and directed third-party audit of 2023-24 budget.
He directed to present audit report in next senate meeting after removing shortcomings and faults.
He also directed to prepare list of university’s property and said that provincial government would take steps to resolve financial issues of universities.
The meeting also discussed matters including grant-in-aid given by Higher Education Commission Islamabad, income resources, salary and pension matters.
APP/mds/
