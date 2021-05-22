Minister directs AAIB to public report regarding PIA flight crash

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday directed Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) Pakistan to make final report publicly available within shortest possible time pertaining to the crash of a PIA Flight PK-8303 on May 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday directed Aircraft Accident Investigation board (AAIB) Pakistan to make final report publicly available within shortest possible time pertaining to the crash of a PIA Flight PK-8303 on May 22, 2020.

The preliminary investigation report was released publicly on March 24, 2020 and meanwhile working on final investigation report was in process by AAIB Pakistan in collaboration with foreign stakeholders, said a press releases issued here.

It further said that in accordance of ICAO requirements, an annual interim statement was issued by AAIB which was publicly available on CAA Pakistan website.

Minister for Aviation has reiterated sincere condolence and deepest sympathies to families and friends of ill-fated crash victims and has directed to make the final report publicly available at shortest time.

It may be mentioned here that on 22th May 2020, a Pakistan International Airline (PIA's) Flight PK-8303 Lahore-Karachi was crashed in a populated area, short of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. The tragedy caused a loss of innocent lives and property.