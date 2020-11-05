Minister directs abolition of encroachments, repair of footpaths in town-III

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Local Govt and Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday directed the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) of the Town-III Peshawar for taking steps against encroachments, immediate repair of footpaths and plantation to guarantee the clean & green Pakistan vision of the PTI government.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting during his visit to the offices of Town-III here Thursday. Beside, chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Engineer Faheem Ahmad, MPA Pir Fida, Additional Secretary Local Council board (LCB) Said Rehman and Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Fakharul islam, the administrative offices of the TMA were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the facilitation of the people, arrangements of clean drinking water and availability of washrooms are the fundamental responsibilities of the town municipal administration.

Regarding the second wave of Coronavirus, he stressed for conducting spray in all places, provision of hand washing facilities and maintenance of cleanliness. He also directed steps against wall-chalking and use of plastic bags in the town.

Similarly, he also directed the provision of lighting and other facilities in the two parks of the town and the display of the details of the staff on their gates and request for extending of cooperation to the staff.

On this occasion, he also approved the recruitment of both men and women coaches for gymnasium of the club situated in the town. He also directed the TMO for monitoring all works by himself.

The provincial minister also expressed interest in another visit to the town within a period of three days and a review meeting under his chairmanship within ten days.

He stressed need for the completion of all ongoing schemes and improvement in the street lights and poles in the town till December of the current year.

During meeting, the provincial minister was also given briefing regarding construction work on Canal Road from Customs Chowk to Board Bazaar and directed its early completion.

Appreciating the performance of the One-Window Operation and Facilitation Centre of the town, he also visited the under-construction town hall for town councilors.