UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Abolition Of Encroachments, Repair Of Footpaths In Town-III

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Minister directs abolition of encroachments, repair of footpaths in town-III

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Local Govt and Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday directed the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) of the Town-III Peshawar for taking steps against encroachments, immediate repair of footpaths and plantation to guarantee the clean & green Pakistan vision of the PTI government.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting during his visit to the offices of Town-III here Thursday. Beside, chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Engineer Faheem Ahmad, MPA Pir Fida, Additional Secretary Local Council board (LCB) Said Rehman and Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Fakharul islam, the administrative offices of the TMA were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the facilitation of the people, arrangements of clean drinking water and availability of washrooms are the fundamental responsibilities of the town municipal administration.

Regarding the second wave of Coronavirus, he stressed for conducting spray in all places, provision of hand washing facilities and maintenance of cleanliness. He also directed steps against wall-chalking and use of plastic bags in the town.

Similarly, he also directed the provision of lighting and other facilities in the two parks of the town and the display of the details of the staff on their gates and request for extending of cooperation to the staff.

On this occasion, he also approved the recruitment of both men and women coaches for gymnasium of the club situated in the town. He also directed the TMO for monitoring all works by himself.

The provincial minister also expressed interest in another visit to the town within a period of three days and a review meeting under his chairmanship within ten days.

He stressed need for the completion of all ongoing schemes and improvement in the street lights and poles in the town till December of the current year.

During meeting, the provincial minister was also given briefing regarding construction work on Canal Road from Customs Chowk to Board Bazaar and directed its early completion.

Appreciating the performance of the One-Window Operation and Facilitation Centre of the town, he also visited the under-construction town hall for town councilors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Visit Road December Women All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

15 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

42 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.