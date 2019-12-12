UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Minister directs action against hoarders, profiteers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandhar Khan Lodhi Thursday directed the food department to take strict action against those found guilty of hoarding, profiteering and selling substandard edible items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandhar Khan Lodhi Thursday directed the food department to take strict action against those found guilty of hoarding, profiteering and selling substandard edible items.

He was chairing a meeting of intra departmental committee wherein attended by Secretary Food Nisar Ahmad, Director Food, Mian Abdul Qadir Shah, Deputy Director Jalil Khan and concerned officials.

Meeting held a detailed discussion on provision of hygienic food items to public, controlling artificial price hike and hoarding of food items.

On the occasion, food minister directed officials of the department to ensure availability of wheat flour according to quota of flour mills.

He also directed action against flour mill owners who were involved in selling and purchase of government wheat.

The meeting was told that food department has introduced 20 Kg official flour bags printed with government logo and official price. It was said that the department had inspected 6669 shops in November and heavy penalty has been imposed on business owners for violating approved rules and procedures.

Secretary food also directed officials concerned to ensure quality and quantity of wheat being procured from PASSCO.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Price November From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Triumph for PAF Skyview Golf Club in Ladies Inter ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Police decide to enhance patrolling to c ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Suggests US Trade Deal With China Imminent

3 minutes ago

Nebraska National Guard Joins Rwanda Peacekeeping ..

3 minutes ago

Passing out parade of 54 fresh police cadets held

10 minutes ago

EOBI officials assure visit to industries

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.