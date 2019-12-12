Minister directs action against hoarders, profiteers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandhar Khan Lodhi Thursday directed the food department to take strict action against those found guilty of hoarding, profiteering and selling substandard edible items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandhar Khan Lodhi Thursday directed the food department to take strict action against those found guilty of hoarding, profiteering and selling substandard edible items.

He was chairing a meeting of intra departmental committee wherein attended by Secretary Food Nisar Ahmad, Director Food, Mian Abdul Qadir Shah, Deputy Director Jalil Khan and concerned officials.

Meeting held a detailed discussion on provision of hygienic food items to public, controlling artificial price hike and hoarding of food items.

On the occasion, food minister directed officials of the department to ensure availability of wheat flour according to quota of flour mills.

He also directed action against flour mill owners who were involved in selling and purchase of government wheat.

The meeting was told that food department has introduced 20 Kg official flour bags printed with government logo and official price. It was said that the department had inspected 6669 shops in November and heavy penalty has been imposed on business owners for violating approved rules and procedures.

Secretary food also directed officials concerned to ensure quality and quantity of wheat being procured from PASSCO.