Minister Directs Action Against Transport Fares Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Transport, Science & Information Technology, Shahid Khattak has warned transporters of violation of officially fixed fares and directed immediate action against the violators.

He was talking to various delegations, which called on him here in office on Thursday.

The caretaker minister said that they are taking steps within the ambit of their mandate to extend maximum relief to the people. He further directed the authorities to control the crowd of traffic on roads and mitigate the traffic related woes of the people.

The provincial minister directed the general public to follow traffic rules and extend cooperation to concerned authorities.

Regarding provision of subsidized flour, he said that poor are getting the commodity as per mechanism adopted by the government and now the problem has been resolved across the province including in district Nowshera. He said that action is being taken against any irregularity committed anywhere in the province.

