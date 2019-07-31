UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Action Over Nonpayment Of Utility Bills By Consumers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:37 PM

Minister directs action over nonpayment of utility bills by consumers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG) and Rural Development , Shahram Khan Tarakai here Wednesday expressing displeasure over nonpayment of amenities' bills directed strict action against consumers who failed to pay their outstanding dues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG) and Rural Development , Shahram Khan Tarakai here Wednesday expressing displeasure over nonpayment of amenities' bills directed strict action against consumers who failed to pay their outstanding dues.

He was chairing a meeting of Mardan Development Authority (MDA) wherein attended by MPA, Zahir Shah Toru, Secretary LG, Project Director MDA and concerned officials.

On the occasion, LG minister was briefed about all the ongoing projects of housing, roads, infrastructure and basic amenities. He was informed that citizens were being provided all the basic amenities including water, sanitation and sewerage but majority of them are not paying their dues.

He directed strict action against defaulting consumers including suspension of services to them.

The meeting was told that installation of treatment plant on the acquired land near Rashakai interchange has not been completed as portion of the land was illegally encroached. The minister also directed action to free the land from illegally erected structures. He also directed utilization of new sanitation equipment and installation of biometric system in MDA.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Mardan All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

HIPA adopts &#039;Water’ as main theme for its n ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 31 July 2019

34 minutes ago

No move of corrupt elements to succeed: Aslam Iqba ..

34 minutes ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

34 minutes ago

Villagers kill leopard in Neelan valley, Abbottaba ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.