Minister directs action over nonpayment of utility bills by consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG) and Rural Development , Shahram Khan Tarakai here Wednesday expressing displeasure over nonpayment of amenities' bills directed strict action against consumers who failed to pay their outstanding dues.

He was chairing a meeting of Mardan Development Authority (MDA) wherein attended by MPA, Zahir Shah Toru, Secretary LG, Project Director MDA and concerned officials.

On the occasion, LG minister was briefed about all the ongoing projects of housing, roads, infrastructure and basic amenities. He was informed that citizens were being provided all the basic amenities including water, sanitation and sewerage but majority of them are not paying their dues.

He directed strict action against defaulting consumers including suspension of services to them.

The meeting was told that installation of treatment plant on the acquired land near Rashakai interchange has not been completed as portion of the land was illegally encroached. The minister also directed action to free the land from illegally erected structures. He also directed utilization of new sanitation equipment and installation of biometric system in MDA.