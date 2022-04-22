Minister directs Agri officers to utilize expertise for increase in production

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed the officers of Livestock Department to utilize their expertise and study for research to increase production, so farming communities take benefit of their research to optimum level.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting in the Agriculture and Livestock Department on Friday. Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Israr, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Ahmad Said, Additional Secretary Tahir Khan, women experts of the Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given detailed briefing on soil microbiology project and told that the project would help increase organic production, result in cut in the use of artificial fertilizer. The project will cost Rs.509 million, he was told.

Furthermore, the project of satellite pesticides laboratories also came under discussion in the meeting.

The meeting was told that under the project, laboratories would be set up in Swat, D.I. Khan and Hazara. The project will help local farmers in bringing the use of pesticides to minimum level in agriculture productions and also help prevent adulteration in pesticides. The project will cost Rs.1340 million, the minister was briefed.

Similarly, about the project of the commercialization of fruit bearing plants, the meeting was told that the environment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was suitable for production of fruits. The estimated cost of the project is Rs.209 million, the minister was told.

The meeting was also briefed on the project of Soybean commercialization and the minister was told that Soybean was not merely crucial for the production of edible oil, rather it was also useful for increase in production of fodder for livestock and fertility of land. The project will cost Rs.283 million, the minister was also told.

