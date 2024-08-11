Minister Directs Assistance Of Flood Affected People Of Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 11:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi advocate along with the Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal and quarters concerned of C&W Department visited Village Council Sheen Dhand in Jawaki area of Tehsil Dara Adam Khel of Kohat District where he inspected the causeway which had been washed away by the flood due moonsoon rains.
The traffic flow has badly been affected due to damaging of the causeway and people are also facing problems in transportation.
The Minister reviewed the restoration of road causeway at Sheen Dhand after floods and directed the authorities concerned to immediately start work on the affected causeway to ensure smooth flow of traffic and the people of Jawaki do not face any kind of problem.
Aftab Alam also discussed other public issues of the area with the elders present there and assured that the issues of public interest will be done on priority basis and in this regard any kind of political affiliation or personal likes and dislikes will be taken into consideration.
Meanwhile, the minister also reviewed the causeway of Turki Ismail Khel which is partially damaged due to rains and directed the quarters concerned to take immediate measures.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah7 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti8 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days8 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1210 hours ago
-
Chief Secretary GB conducts on-site assessment of flood-affected Rahimabad Nullah10 hours ago