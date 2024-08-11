Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi advocate along with the Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal and quarters concerned of C&W Department visited Village Council Sheen Dhand in Jawaki area of Tehsil Dara Adam Khel of Kohat District where he inspected the causeway which had been washed away by the flood due moonsoon rains.

The traffic flow has badly been affected due to damaging of the causeway and people are also facing problems in transportation.

The Minister reviewed the restoration of road causeway at Sheen Dhand after floods and directed the authorities concerned to immediately start work on the affected causeway to ensure smooth flow of traffic and the people of Jawaki do not face any kind of problem.

Aftab Alam also discussed other public issues of the area with the elders present there and assured that the issues of public interest will be done on priority basis and in this regard any kind of political affiliation or personal likes and dislikes will be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, the minister also reviewed the causeway of Turki Ismail Khel which is partially damaged due to rains and directed the quarters concerned to take immediate measures.