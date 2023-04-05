Close
Minister Directs Auqaf Department To Release Khateebs' Salaries

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah on Wednesday directed the Auqaf department to release the salaries of Khateebs throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He issued these directives after a meeting with a delegation of Khateebs' at his office.

The caretaker minister expressed concern over the stoppage of their salaries and assured them to resolve all their problems on a priority basis.

The minister directed the Auqaf department to release their salaries within a week otherwise strict action would be taken against the officials concerned.

