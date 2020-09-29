Minister directs automation in Directorate of E&SE Department

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday directed to complete automation in Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) at the earliest and said that it would help saving precious time by e-filing and file tracking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday directed to complete automation in Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) at the earliest and said that it would help saving precious time by e-filing and file tracking.

He said this during a briefing of Education IT Department. The briefing among others was attended by Secretary Education, Nadeem Aslam, Special Secretary, Zarif, Chief Planning Officer, Hashmat Khan and officials of education department.

The minister was also briefed about data collection, annual reports, learning portal, website and youtube channel of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister said that imparting modern education to children was needed to prepare them for challenges of current world.

He also directed computerization of department's Human Resource Section.

He also appreciated efforts of the department for upgrading of youtube channel and providing lecture facility to students of Class I to X. He said utilization of new technology would open new vistas of development and growth for students.

The minister also directed to prepare plan for provision of furniture in schools of tribal merged districts and finalize a procedure for procuring furniture to other schools of the province. He also directed to invite help of Education Monitoring Authority and provide furniture according to demands of schools.