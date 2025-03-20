Minister directs availability of modern machinery in model farms service centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal has directed officials to ensure availability of modern agricultural machinery at Model Farms Services Centers of Agriculture Extension Department.

Chairing a meeting here Thursday, the minister emphasized that District Directors of Agriculture Extension must prioritize cultivating crops such as wheat, maize and rice.

The meeting was also attended by district heads of agriculture extension from across the province and senior department officials.

Provincial minister urged department officers to take concrete steps in the coming years to address food shortages and achieve self-sufficiency in the province.

“Agriculture is the backbone of KP economy and officers at the district level must resolve farmers’ issues promptly and promote modern technology,” he stated.

He also stressed regular consultation with local National and Provincial Assembly members during the implementation of developmental projects. Additionally, each district must form a committee comprising representatives from all wings of the Agriculture Department, he added.