Minister directs awareness on modern wheat production technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Tuesday directed the field staff to provide awareness about modern production technology to ensure crop yielding targets to farmers at the time of wheat sowing.

He was chaired a meeting to review the production strategy of the next wheat crop here.

He directed the Director General of Agriculture (Extension) to hold a meeting with the Irrigation Department to ensure the availability of canal water to farmers on sowing.

Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that he would personally monitor the sowing of wheat as there was need to organize mega farmer gatherings at divisional and district levels.

It was also directed to provide awareness to the farmers regarding non-cultivationvarieties of wheat crop as farmers should use only approved varieties of wheat seedto increase the yield per acre.