PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has directed the provision of best medical facilities in Employees Security Hospitals for labourers and quality medicines.

He has also directed the beginning of a second shift in the Employees' Social Security Hospitals like other hospitals to provide the facilities of specialist doctors, surgeons, gynae and dental care to the labourers and their families.

The provincial minister issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review performance and development works in Social Security Hospitals here in his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to Social Security Hospitals, a subsidiary of the Labour Department and provision of medicines, clinical laboratories and other facilities were discussed in detail. Besides, Secretary Labour Akbar Khan, Director General (DG) Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI), Anwar Khan and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

During the briefing, the provincial minister was told that a fund of Rs.81.3 million has been allocated in the budget for the current fiscal year 2021-22 for the clinical laboratories established in various districts including Medicare Centre Peshawar, Hattar (Haripur) and Saidu Sharif (Swat) respectively.

The meeting was further told that a tender for the purchase of clinical equipment has already been published in national newspapers and after the phase of tender equipment like digital x-ray and clinical instruments would be provided to various hospitals.

The provincial minister was told that through private practice, specialist doctors are providing the best medical facilities to people during private practice. Gynecologists and other doctors are available at Hattar Industrial Zone.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister stressed the need to focus on bringing further transparency and reforms in the department. He said that the hospitals of the department during the second shift should charge fees like MTIs from the employees and general public.

He also directed for creating awareness among the people in this regard so people in large numbers take benefit of these hospitals to increase the receipts of the department.

The provincial minister also announced that he would soon visit the Dental Hospital of the department established in Peshawar to review arrangements.