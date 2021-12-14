UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Beginning Of Second Shift In ESSI's Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:21 PM

Minister directs beginning of second shift in ESSI's Hospitals

KP Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has directed the provision of best medical facilities in Employees Security Hospitals for labourers and quality medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has directed the provision of best medical facilities in Employees Security Hospitals for labourers and quality medicines.

He has also directed the beginning of a second shift in the Employees' Social Security Hospitals like other hospitals to provide the facilities of specialist doctors, surgeons, gynae and dental care to the labourers and their families.

The provincial minister issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review performance and development works in Social Security Hospitals here in his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to Social Security Hospitals, a subsidiary of the Labour Department and provision of medicines, clinical laboratories and other facilities were discussed in detail. Besides, Secretary Labour Akbar Khan, Director General (DG) Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI), Anwar Khan and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

During the briefing, the provincial minister was told that a fund of Rs.81.3 million has been allocated in the budget for the current fiscal year 2021-22 for the clinical laboratories established in various districts including Medicare Centre Peshawar, Hattar (Haripur) and Saidu Sharif (Swat) respectively.

The meeting was further told that a tender for the purchase of clinical equipment has already been published in national newspapers and after the phase of tender equipment like digital x-ray and clinical instruments would be provided to various hospitals.

The provincial minister was told that through private practice, specialist doctors are providing the best medical facilities to people during private practice. Gynecologists and other doctors are available at Hattar Industrial Zone.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister stressed the need to focus on bringing further transparency and reforms in the department. He said that the hospitals of the department during the second shift should charge fees like MTIs from the employees and general public.

He also directed for creating awareness among the people in this regard so people in large numbers take benefit of these hospitals to increase the receipts of the department.

The provincial minister also announced that he would soon visit the Dental Hospital of the department established in Peshawar to review arrangements.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Budget Visit Saidu Haripur From Best Million Labour

Recent Stories

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

7 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

21 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of firing on police van in Rawalp ..

IGP takes notice of firing on police van in Rawalpindi

27 seconds ago
 London's Leicester Square Evacuated Over Suspected ..

London's Leicester Square Evacuated Over Suspected Gas Leak - Police

28 seconds ago
 HEC Committee inspects SU's Biochemistry institute ..

HEC Committee inspects SU's Biochemistry institute to grant accreditation to its ..

30 seconds ago
 Commissioner for demolition of unapproved building ..

Commissioner for demolition of unapproved buildings in University Town

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.