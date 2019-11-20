UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs Closure Of Old Tech Brick Kilns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:16 PM

Minister directs closure of old tech brick kilns

On the direction of Provincial Minister Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan, an notification has been issued to close brick kilns for not using zigzag technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :On the direction of Provincial Minister Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan, an notification has been issued to close brick kilns for not using zigzag technology.

The notification will be applicable in 18 districts while instructions have been passed on to DCOs and officers concerned.

The kilns were being closed for one month in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Sargodha, Jhang, Vehari, Hafizabad, Pakpattan, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Provincial Minister Muhammed Rizwan said that the purpose of closing kilns was to combat environmental pollution.

Only those kilns would remain functional which would ensure use of the latest zigzag technology, the minister said.

