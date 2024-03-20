Open Menu

Minister Directs Completion Of Centralized Database Software In 25 Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has directed to complete centralized database software in 25 districts of the province.

He was chairing a meeting of regarding Motor Vehicle Software Database and Software Up gradation here on Wednesday.

The minister said that transparent system of taxation was being introduced in the province while digitization has been brought in excise an taxation system for facilitation of people.

He also directed steps to resolve technical problems in Motor Vehicle Software Database and its implementation all over the province.

He directed to complete database in 25 districts of the province and added that integrated system would soon be develop for online verification of property and motorcar taxation.

Excise minister said that citizen service would be inducted in software database under which people would be provided services of e-invoicing, text messaging, vehicle audit trail and NADRA verification on a single platform.

APP/mds/

