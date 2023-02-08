UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Completion Of C&W Schemes Within Stipulated Time

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Minister directs completion of C&W schemes within stipulated time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Muhammad Ali Shah, while chairing a meeting here Wednesday directed to complete ongoing schemes within the stipulated time limit.

He was chairing a meeting that was convened to discuss the pace of work on ongoing projects in southern districts.

The minister was told that various schemes have been completed in Kurram, Kohat, Hungu, Parachinar and other districts.

Caretaker minister directed to focus resources for completion of ongoing schemes with a priority to bridges and flood affected roads.

He also directed authorities to follow approved procedures and ensure work quality in these projects.

