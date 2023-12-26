Open Menu

Minister Directs Completion Of KP E-Governance Project

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Science and Information Technology, Dr Najeeb Ullah Marwat has directed to resolve issues hindering the completion of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa E-Governance Project

The meeting among others was attended by Director General Information Technology, Sajid Hussain, Project Director, Faisal Shahzad and other concerned officials.

He was chairing a meeting that was convened to discuss progress on the KP E-Governance Project.

The meeting among others was attended by Director General Information Technology, Sajid Hussain, Project Director, Faisal Shahzad and other concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, the caretaker minister directed to complete the project at the earliest and added that digitization would improve the performance of the public sector departments besides ensuring transparency in the whole system.

He said that concerned departments work in liaison and devise a comprehensive plan to complete e-governance. The meeting also discussed progress on the e-governance project and invited suggestions from all stakeholders.

