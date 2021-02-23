Minister directs completion of land record computerization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Tuesday directed the acceleration of the process of land record computerization to complete it as soon as possible and help speedy dispose of property related disputes of the people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding Revenue Department.

Different revenue related matters and complaints registered by people come under discussion in the meeting.

The provincial minister while directing officers of the Revenue Department for resolution of property related issues with immediate effect and addressing of complications in this regard.

He said that people-friendly reforms are being introduced in the department that would help extend maximum facilities to people. He added that the provision of maximum facilities to the people is top priority of the PTI government.