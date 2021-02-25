Minister directs completion of paperwork on newly created posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications, Riaz Khan Thursday directed authorities concerned to complete paperwork relating to newly created posts and said that it would improve efficiency and service delivery of the department.

Chairing a meeting to discuss matters relating to 736 newly created vacancies in the department, he said that new posts have been created to facilitate people and improve productivity of the department.

He also directed proper monitoring of ongoing projects and said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of laxity and dereliction of duties. He said that compromise would not be accepted on quality of work in developmental schemes.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Communication, Ejaz Hussain, Chief Engineers and concerned officials.