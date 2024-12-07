Minister Directs Darul Aman Admin To Provide Legal Assistance To Women
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Women Development, Shaheena Sher Ali has taken action against the administration of Darul Aman Sukkur for not providing legal assistance to women seeking shelter and directed the administration to provide immediate legal support to these women.
During her visit to Darul Aman Sukkur on Saturday, she instructed the administration, saying, "it is our fundamental responsibility to provide them with legal assistance".
On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr. Arshad Mughal and others were also present.
The provincial minister visited various sections of Darul Aman and reviewed the facilities.
Deputy Director of Darul Aman Sukkur, Shama Parveen, briefed her on the current state of affairs.
Shaheena Sher Ali met with the women seeking shelter at Darul Aman and inquired about their problems.
While conversing with women, she assured them that the Sindh government would provide all possible facilities, including legal support, to ensure their cases are resolved promptly. Additionally, she said that measures will be taken to improve facilities at Darul Aman and provide solar system facilities.
The provincial minister stated that the purpose of visiting Darul Aman Sukkur was to meet with the women seeking shelter and listen to their grievances.
