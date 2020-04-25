Minister directs DCs to cooperate with PSC

Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Saturday directed all the deputy commissioners in the province to cooperate with the staff of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) for the transportation of wheat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Saturday directed all the deputy commissioners in the province to cooperate with the staff of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) for the transportation of wheat.

According to Punjab Agriculture department sources here on Saturday, the minister had issued circular to all the deputy commissioners after receiving complaints about lack of cooperation with PSC and a copy of the circular had also been sent to Punjab Chief Secretary for necessary action in this regard.

As per the circular wheat was being purchased from registered farmers in the province by PSC. This year PSC was purchasing 560,000 sacks of 100 kg wheat seeds from registered farmers.

The Punjab Agriculture Minister said that each and every grain would be procured from the farmers and all possible steps were being taken to ensure food security in the province.

He further said that he and Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan with mutual consultation were ensuring to meet the wheat procurement target.