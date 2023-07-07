Minister directs depts to remain alert to deal with flood emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher education Mansoor Qadir has directed the allied departments of the district to remain alert for a rescue-and-relief operation in case of any flood emergency during the monsoon season.

Presiding over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Friday, he said that flood relief camps should be established immediately under the relief plan, adding that equal attention should be paid to all arrangements including security during Muharram.

The minister said that under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the Punjab government was fully committed to providing relief to citizens, adding that all the machinery available to the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees and Rescue 1122 should be made functional. The deputy commissioner Sialkot should personally inspect possible breaching points in case of emergency, he instructed.

Mansoor Qadir said that in the areas where de-watering sets were installed, generators should also be arranged, saying that adequate measures should be taken to protect citizens from accidents at the digging site of the sewerage project.

The caretaker minister directed the district administration and police to make all necessary arrangements for the upcoming holy month of Muharram and pay full attention to law and order along with flood relief activities. Effective utilisation of available manpower was essential for the purpose, so no leave should be given to any officer or official, he added.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan briefed the meeting that arrangements had been made for establishment of 22 relief camps in Sialkot district, saying that bathing in canals was prohibited, rescue teams had been deployed at six places and joint relief exercises of all departments had been conducted.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Haider Ashraf, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.