Minister directs DG LG&RD for expediting work in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday directed Director General LG&RD for expediting work on new and ongoing uplift projects in merged areas.

He issued these directives during his visit to the office of Director General LG&RD and inspected different sections. Director General Abidullah Kakakhel gave a detailed presentation about the working mechanism, performance and problems being confronted to the organization.

The minister said that problems regarding shortage of staff in the office would be addressed on priority basis and clerical staff through tests would soon be recruited.

He directed employees to work with full dedication and professionalism.

The minister assured to address the vehicle's problem, saying that the Director General LG&RD should take a lead role by accelerating work on development projects in merged areas to bring positive changes in people's lives.

He said all the ongoing and new projects would be completed on time and reiterated that negligence on part of officials would not be tolerated.

Akbar Ayub said that development of merged areas was the cornerstone of the PTI government policy and maximum facilities would be provided to tribal people.