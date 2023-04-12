Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs DG PHATA To Visit Under-construction Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Minister directs DG PHATA to visit under-construction housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, along with Special Secretary (Housing) Saleha Saeed, visited the Directorate General of Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA), here on Wednesday.

PHATA DG Khalid Nazir and other officials gave a briefing to the minister and secretary, during the visit.

The minister expressed his commitment to welfare of people and noted that the department's poor performance was due to negligence and incompetence of the previous rulers. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the agency's efforts to provide adequate housing facilities to low-income families. He directed DG PHATA to visit the ongoing schemes in districts and complete their development within the stipulated time period.

The minister said that the recruitment process for vacant posts should be completed soon, and PHATA should adopt a modern business model.

He emphasised the need to make the balloting process of houses allotment and eligibility criteria for acquiring the housing units.

Moreover, the minister ordered for resolution of the court cases related to all housing schemes and decided to audit the approval of private schemes by PHATA. He stressed that all approved private housing societies should be scrutinised on merit, and strict action would be taken against officers sanctioning in violation of the law. The minister also asserted that zero-tolerance would be shown against corruption, and investigations would be conducted into alleged corruption committed in the past.

The minister also emphasised the need for reforms in PHATA. He expressed his determination to work until the last minute to address the housing issues in Punjab and provide better living standards for people.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution Business Poor Punjab Visit Nasir All Merit Packaging Limited Court Housing

Recent Stories

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

42 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.