Minister Directs Digitalization Of Deptts For Public Facilitation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Minister directs digitalization of deptts for public facilitation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday directed implementation of digitalization in government offices aiming maximum facilitation of masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday directed implementation of digitalization in government offices aiming maximum facilitation of masses.

He said this during a briefing that among others was attended by Secretary Information, Dr. Ambar Ali, Managing Director IT board, Dr. Alim Mehmood and senior officials of the department. He also directed establishment of Citizens Facilitation Centre and implementation of Information Technology System in government departments.

He also directed to focus Intra-Departmental Digitalisation and follow policy being implemented in developed countries adding,it would ensure transparency and further improve output of departments.

The minister said that citizens facilitation centers were being introduced in merged districts and five settled districts for improved service delivery and public facilitation. He also directed expending of work on IT Park Abbottabad, Digital Complex Peshawar and Digital Complex Haripur.

He also directed IT Department to prepare summary of new projects for approval of budgets.

