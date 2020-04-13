Minister directs doctors to give best treatment to COVID-19 patients in LRH

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday directed the doctors of Leading Reading Hospital (LRH) to give all possible help and best treatment to the patients of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday directed the doctors of Leading Reading Hospital (LRH) to give all possible help and best treatment to the patients of coronavirus.

A nephew of COVID-19 patient who needs plasma has sought help from Heath Minister in a tweet.

"My Uncle is admitted in ICU of LRH Peshawar. He is a patient of COVID-19 and he is in very critical condition. Doctors say that he needs a plasma but they wont perform the transfusion until they get approval from Heath Minister ", the patient nephew said in his tweet.

Replying to his request, Jhagra said that "Have talked to Dr. Suleiman at LRH to do whatever he can for you. May Allah help your uncle, and all of us".