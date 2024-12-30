Minister directs education deptt to hold donor conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Tarkai here Monday directed his department to hold donors conference within a week to attract investment.

He said that all projects of attached organizations may be presented in the conference to attract investment.

The Minister passed these directions during a meeting of Annual Development Program here at his office.

The Minister directed reconstruction and rehabilitation of earthquake affected schools and completion of all projects within stipulated time.

He further directed clearance of dues of teachers of education community and NCHD schools of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.