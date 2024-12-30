Open Menu

Minister Directs Education Deptt To Hold Donor Conference

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Minister directs education deptt to hold donor conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Tarkai here Monday directed his department to hold donors conference within a week to attract investment.

He said that all projects of attached organizations may be presented in the conference to attract investment.

The Minister passed these directions during a meeting of Annual Development Program here at his office.

The Minister directed reconstruction and rehabilitation of earthquake affected schools and completion of all projects within stipulated time.

He further directed clearance of dues of teachers of education community and NCHD schools of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Related Topics

Earthquake Education May All

Recent Stories

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy ra ..

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains

31 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Depu ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..

43 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular firewo ..

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations

46 minutes ago
 2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

2 hours ago
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

3 hours ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

3 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

3 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

3 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

4 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan