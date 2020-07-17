Minister directs ensuring safety measures in cattle markets

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash has directed concerned authorities to ensure safety measures in cattle markets against corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash has directed concerned authorities to ensure safety measures in cattle markets against corona pandemic.

A notification issued from Local Government here on Thursday, said wearing of masks is mandatory for those who would visit cattle market while steps have been taken for availability of masks.

Hand washing and sanitizer facilities should also be provided at entrances of cattle markets and anti corona spray would be conducted in these places.