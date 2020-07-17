UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Ensuring Safety Measures In Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:24 AM

Minister directs ensuring safety measures in cattle markets

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash has directed concerned authorities to ensure safety measures in cattle markets against corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash has directed concerned authorities to ensure safety measures in cattle markets against corona pandemic.

A notification issued from Local Government here on Thursday, said wearing of masks is mandatory for those who would visit cattle market while steps have been taken for availability of masks.

Hand washing and sanitizer facilities should also be provided at entrances of cattle markets and anti corona spray would be conducted in these places.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Market From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

9 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

9 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

39 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

54 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.