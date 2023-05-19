UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs E&T Authorities To Improve Service Delivery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Bilal Afzal here on Friday visited Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation (E&T) Office and directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to facilitate the citizens and improve service delivery.

During the visit, the minister visited the offices of Director Excise Rawalpindi and reviewed the working of Motor and Property Tax branches.

Director Excise Rawalpindi, Imran Aslam gave a briefing on the occasion.

Elimination of 'tout mafia' from Excise offices was the top priority of the government, Bilal Afzal said.

The government departments should improve service delivery so that the 'tout mafia' could be discouraged, he said.

The presence of touts in any department means that the office work is not going well, Bilal Afzal added.

The agents and tout mafia would be monitored across Punjab, the Minister said adding that all the officers of the government departments had been directed to facilitate the citizens and improve service delivery as per Chief Minister's vision.

He further instructed the officers of the Excise department to make all-out efforts to achieve the arrears recovery targets. Special rewards would be given to those who would collect more than the set target, the minister added.

